Len Pieroni appointed La Cañada’s next mayor, outgoing Mayor Walker recognized for service

La Cañada residents and officials welcomed Len Pieroni as the city’s new mayor and expressed gratitude to outgoing Mayor Terry Walker for a year of accomplishments and good work during an annual reorganization meeting Tuesday.
Pieroni was unanimously appointed by his fellow council members — even Councilman Greg Brown (who was out of the country) confirmed the former mayor pro tem as his choice in a text message to Councilman Jon Curtis.
The mayor’s first order of business was to accept nominations for a new mayor pro tem, and Brown was appointed. Pieroni then thanked Walker for her leadership in successfully fighting the 710 Freeway Tunnel, advocating for sound wall funding and representing La Cañada regionally.
“They’re all things you’ve been an active participant in, and you openly share your knowledge, which is greatly appreciated,” he told Walker.
The engineer, JPL employee and father of two outlined his priorities for the year ahead, putting public safety and working with county fire and sheriff department officials at the top of the list.
He also promised to focus on emergency communications, customer service and resident satisfaction, promoting La Cañada’s family-friendly environment and addressing traffic issues.
“We need to continue to assess the conditions and circumstances that create these traffic issues and work to solve the problems,” he said.
After the transition, representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge), Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) and L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented Walker with praise and commendations.
Law enforcement and public safety officials expressed their appreciation for a year of continued partnerships, as did local organizations YMCA of the Foothills and Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, who provided Walker with gifts both heartfelt and comical.
La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive Pat Anderson presented the outgoing mayor with a tiara, recalling Walker’s infatuation with the crowns worn by the Miss LCF Royal Court — it was the first of two the outgoing mayor would receive that evening.
Not to be outdone, City Manager Mark Alexander presented Walker with a series of gifts referencing Walker’s year at the helm, including a La Cañada-themed Monopoly game to honor the mayor’s fiscal responsibility, a dartboard with dollars pinned to it symbolizing the new Target store and the sales tax revenues it will bring and a ripped chair from the former City Hall building — the butt of many council jokes.
“Hopefully they will serve as cherished reminders of the many accomplishments and achievements that occurred under your watch,” Alexander said.
An overwhelmed Walker thanked her fellow council members, City Hall staff, family and mentors for their love, support and guidance.
“I thought I knew everybody in the city really well and was involved, but this really took it to a whole different layer,” she said. “I want to thank you all for a very memorable year, and here’s to a great year going forward.”