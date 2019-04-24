Crime Report: Burglar scared off when he encounters resident in her La Cañada home

April 16
Attempted burglary, residence: 5200 block of Crown Avenue, La Cañada. Deputies responded to a call at around 1:26 p.m. of a possible burglary suspect inside a home. A female said she was in a bedroom when she heard her dogs barking outside. She entered the kitchen and saw a white heavyset male in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans poking his head inside through an open sliding door leading to the backyard. Startled, the suspect jumped a fence and ran out of view. It was determined the man did not enter the home, and no items appeared to have been taken.
April 17
Theft by false pretenses: 900 block of Coral Way, La Cañada. A woman told deputies someone identifying himself as Bryan Lee called her the day before at around 10:46 a.m. stating she owned money to the IRS and reciting the last four numbers of her Social Security number. A victim of tax-related identity fraud two years earlier, the victim believed Lee and complied with his request for her to obtain Apple and Target gift cards to repay the debt. In subsequent calls, deputies heard Lee call back and threaten the victim with arrest unless she purchased and sent more gift cards. When a deputy got on the line, the suspect hung up. The woman was advised to block the suspect’s number.
April 18
Theft by false pretenses: 5000 block of Ramsdell Avenue, La Crescenta. A woman reported receiving a March 25 billing statement from Bank of America claiming she owned a balance, although she didn’t recall making purchases on that credit card. The day before, she’d gone to dispute a Feb. 8 charge and was told the fraudulent charge was made by an online web security company that had access to the victim’s personal data three years ago, when she hired them to fix her computer.
April 20
Criminal threats: 200 block of Inverness Drive, La Cañada. A homeowner had a rusted and broken pipe leading from the city water line to his property. He contacted a recommended worker via text and they agreed the repairman would visit the property on April 14 to provide a quote for the work. But the day passed and the homeowner heard nothing about whether the worker had visited. On April 15 at around 7:18 a.m., the worker texted to say he was at the property and ready to begin the work. In a text sent at 8:48 a.m., the repairman said the work was complete and stated the cost. The homeowner did not respond to the texts, or to subsequent calls seeking remuneration. Eventually, when the property owner told the worker he’d never agreed to the work and would not pay, the repairman allegedly threatened his property and his life.
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 3100 block of Evelyn Street, Montrose. A woman left her unlocked 2006 Toyota Camry in the driveway of her home at around 2 p.m. the day before. When she returned that day at around 6:30 a.m., she noticed her center console was open and had been rummaged through. An iPod was missing from inside.
Vehicle burglary: 5200 block of Castle Road, La Cañada. Someone broke into a locked 2010 Toyota Prius that had been left parked overnight on the street in front of the victim’s home. The rear driver’s side window was found broken and a canvas bag containing a laptop, external hard drive, a large quantity of blank business checks and three credit cards was missing.
April 21
Petty theft: 500 block of Dartmouth Place, La Cañada. Video footage shows a light-skinned male with short hair approaching an unlocked 2017 Jeep Cherokee at 2:34 a.m. April 21, entering it and then carrying off several bags containing miscellaneous items including clothing and household goods. The suspect apparently arrived in a silver, four-door sedan and left in the same vehicle.
Vehicle burglary: 2600 block of Altura Avenue, La Crescenta. Sometime between 2:30 p.m. April 18 and 8:30 a.m. April 21, someone smashed the passenger window of a 2018 Ford Mustang that had been left parked in the street and took a Nike gym bag and two sets of headphones.
Attempted burglary: 2600 block of Fairway Avenue, La Crescenta. A woman reported that someone shattered the front passenger window of her 2012 Ford Escape sometime between 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. that day, but nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle.
Compiled from reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station.
