Crime Report: Burglar scared off when he encounters resident in her La Cañada home

Criminal threats: 200 block of Inverness Drive, La Cañada. A homeowner had a rusted and broken pipe leading from the city water line to his property. He contacted a recommended worker via text and they agreed the repairman would visit the property on April 14 to provide a quote for the work. But the day passed and the homeowner heard nothing about whether the worker had visited. On April 15 at around 7:18 a.m., the worker texted to say he was at the property and ready to begin the work. In a text sent at 8:48 a.m., the repairman said the work was complete and stated the cost. The homeowner did not respond to the texts, or to subsequent calls seeking remuneration. Eventually, when the property owner told the worker he’d never agreed to the work and would not pay, the repairman allegedly threatened his property and his life.