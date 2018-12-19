Introducing Les Fleurettes to be presented at 67th annual Bal Blanc de Noël

Kalyn Stewart is a senior at La Cañada High School, where for three years she has served as president of the Operation Walk club, which raises funds to help with orthopedic relief efforts in third world countries. She also took part in the Best Buddies club for two years and has been involved in the LINK crew to help freshmen become better integrated on the LCHS campus. She recently completed her Girls Scout Gold Award and is a volunteer at Huntington Hospital. After high school, she plans to attending nursing school on the West Coast. She hopes to have the opportunity to do some studying abroad during her college years. Her long-term goal is to become a nurse anesthetist. Kalyn is the daughter of Suzanne Stewart and Tracy Stewart.