Wet weather eases fire danger level in Angeles National Forest

Rain throughout Southern California yesterday led to officials announcing the fire danger level in the Angeles National Forest had been downgraded from “extreme” to “very high.”
Thursday’s storm, which caused mudslides and school closures, dropped more than an inch of rain throughout most of the forest, according to a press release issued Friday. Earlier this month, following dry conditions and fires throughout the state, officials had raised the fire danger level from “very high” to “extreme.”
“While light precipitation is forecasted for the near future, we will continue to assess the fire danger in the coming months as Santa Ana wind events are anticipated for the remaining fall period,” said Angeles Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia in today’s statement.
With the new rating, visitors are once again permitted to use campfires within designated campgrounds and picnic areas.
Current restrictions include prohibitions against building or using a fire outside of a developed recreation site, smoking in nondesignated areas and welding or operating a torch with an open flame.