YMCA of the Foothills $7M expansion stalled after neighbor rescinds offer to share land

A proposal by YMCA of the Foothills to renovate its Crescenta-Cañada facility — a $7-million plan that includes construction of a two-level parking deck — has been stalled while officials and their attorneys resolve issues with neighboring residents.
The proposal was first heard last August by La Cañada Flintridge planning commissioners who, after hearing numerous worries from neighbors about traffic, safety and light pollution, requested Y officials do more to address residents’ concerns before returning.
A rescheduled January hearing was canceled due to an unspecified “technical issue” that precluded commissioners from taking a vote. On Monday, Tyler Wright, YMCA of the Foothills’ chief executive, explained the delay is still ongoing.
“We’re in a conversation with our neighbors regarding accessibility and usage of the west driveway,” Wright said. “Technically, we don’t own the land, but there is a sliver of land that is owned by one of our neighbors that protrudes across our driveway.”
A 398-square-foot triangular section passing over the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA’s west driveway and belonging to the property owner of 2023 Rancho Cañada Road was to be transferred to YMCA of the Foothills, according to a lot line adjustment approved by planning commissioners at the August hearing.
The adjustment was to be recorded prior to the issuance of any grading or building permit requested by the YMCA, according to planning documents. Wright said the homeowner decided to rescind his offer to adjust the lot line, which forced cancellation of the January commission hearing.
“We have to have that for the city to approve our plans,” he said.
A homeowner within the affected neighborhood, attorney Anita Brenner, was identified by both Wright and one nearby homeowner as the legal representative of property owners on the west side. Brenner, a former Valley Sun columnist, did not return multiple requests for comment regarding neighbors’ perspectives on the project’s holdup.
Wright said so far the nonprofit organization has raised more than $4 million toward the cost of the project. Officials are hopeful some kind of accord can be reached.
“We’re hoping to come to an agreement with our neighbors which is amicable for all of us,” he said.