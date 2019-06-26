La Cañada City Council rolls up sleeves, makes tough calls to pass 2019-20 budget

Other recipients include: Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation, $122,275 toward operating funds and salary support for three part-time positions; the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn., $90,975 toward operating expenses and annual events with a promise from the council to separately provide $31,675 of lighting for the Festival in Lights; the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn., $15,400 for an animation system upgrade and infrastructure and safety improvements; La Cañada Valley Beautiful, $12,000 to landscape La Cañada Unified School District headquarters; the La Cañada High School Music Parents Assn., $5,000 for music stands and an amplifier; the One City, One Book committee, $2,500 to promote and host the 2019 community read-in; and the La Cañada Flintridge Coordinating Council, $1,000 toward operating costs, including hosting a 2020 candidates forum.