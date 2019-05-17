Deputy nabs 3 potential burglary suspects found on La Cañada’s Forest Green Drive

Three men from the Los Angeles area were arrested in La Cañada Wednesday after a Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy pulled over a vehicle with no license plate and found the occupants in possession of burglary tools.
Rodger Burt, a detective with the local station, confirmed Thursday Det. Jaime Huerta was on a routine patrol Wednesday at around 9 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle on Forest Green Drive with dark tinted windows and no license plate.
“They obviously didn’t have a good reason to be there,” Burt said.
Huerta conducted a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle turned up a number of burglary tools, although officials were not able to provide a description what items were confiscated from the vehicle because the incident is still being investigated.
Two of the suspects had made bail by Thursday, the detective said, while the third suspect remained in custody for suspected parole violation. Burt said officials believed Huerta’s actions likely may have prevented a home break-in.
“There was reason for us to believe, based on the tools and the car situation, they were there to commit a burglary,” he said.