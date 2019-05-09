LCF pledges to act as intermediary between county, citizens during Devil’s Gate dig

Introduced an ordinance that would impose penalties on those who use city-maintained fields during off-hours and periods of closure. Staffer Arabo Parseghian said repeat offenders have been known to wreak havoc on grass fields during their unpermitted use of the area, and an ordinance would give the city a means to prevent such violations by imposing a series of fines. A first offense would incur a $100 penalty, while a second and third offense in the same 12-month period would result in fines of $200 and $500, respectively, and a fourth offense would be treated as a misdemeanor. The ordinance would be enforced by the sheriff’s department, Parseghian said.