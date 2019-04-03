Crime Report: Couple steal cellphones from La Cañada store in 4-minute spree

Grand theft and vandalism: 800 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A man and a woman entered a cellphone store together at 2:49 p.m. and took off four minutes later with several phones they’d cut from display using wire cutters. They were both described as black, in their 20s, and wearing hoodies. The man, who had a beard, was 6 feet tall and about 195 pounds. The woman was described as 5 foot 5 and 185 pounds. Witnesses at neighboring businesses saw the couple get out of an older black Mercedes with paper plates that was parked on the south side of Foothill. They then crossed the busy street, almost getting hit by passing cars and entered the cellphone store. They were then seen leaving the store, returning to the Mercedes and traveling eastbound on Foothill Boulevard and out of view.