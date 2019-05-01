La Cañada High School ranked among the best in the U.S.

When it comes to high school rankings, La Cañada High School has once again come out on top, according to U.S. News & World Report.
This year, LCHS was ranked as the 26th best high school in California and 218th in the nation. The school, which moved up from the No. 39 spot last year, boasts a 98% graduation rate and a 78% AP participation rate.
Area schools that were also in the top 100 on the California list are San Marino High School at No. 48, Clark Magnet at No. 84, South Pasadena High at No. 87 and Crescenta Valley at No. 89.
Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.