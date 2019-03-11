La Cañada History: Would-be bank robber uses woman as shield, shoots man who comes to her aid

A customer was shot while thwarting a man who held a La Cañada woman as a shield while he attempted to rob the Bank of America then located on Foothill Boulevard at Oakwood Avenue. Albert Hemsath of Montrose jumped the suspect from behind while the man held Mrs. Arthur Jacob with one arm and used the other hand to train his revolver on a teller. The suspect shot Hemsath in the stomach, then ran out of the bank’s front door and slipped through a 100-man dragnet.