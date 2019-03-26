La Cañada History: $40,000-plus in sports equipment stolen from area schools recovered in bust

A man and a woman in their mid-40s were booked on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine for sale after search warrants served on their La Cañada apartment and a storage locker they’d rented in Montrose turned up athletic gear that had been stolen from area schools. The burglars hit La Cañada High twice, Crescenta Valley and Glendale high schools, Flintridge Prep and Rio Hondo Preparatory School in Arcadia. Most of the $40,000-plus in property that had been taken during the March 2009 spree of break-ins was recovered.