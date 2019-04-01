La Cañada History: 2 dead, 12 injured when runaway big-rig careens down Angeles Crest Highway and crashes into cars in heart of town

A car-transport truck that was traveling downhill on Angeles Crest Highway lost its brakes shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2009, smashed into a car that was turning left onto ACH from the 210 Freeway, then careened into the highway’s intersection with Foothill Boulevard. There, additional cars were struck and the big-rig plowed through the wall of Flintridge Bookstore and Coffeehouse, then located to the east of Hill Street Cafe. The first car the truck had slammed into was driven by Palmdale resident Angel Jorge Posca, 58, who died at the scene along with his sole passenger, his 12-year-old daughter, Angelina Posca. A dozen other people were injured. The deadly accident led to a ban on big-rigs traveling the highway, the installation of additional cautionary signage and the placement of bright yellow sand barrels at the base of an already existing gravel-filled runaway truck lane on the southbound side of the highway, which had been designed to stop brakeless vehicles but closed by Caltrans about a decade before the crash. In 2011 the big-rig’s driver, Marcos Costa, was convicted on two counts of vehicular manslaughter and three counts of reckless driving in the case and sentenced to seven years and four months in prison.