La Cañada History: Mark Loretta comes home to play for Dodgers

St. Francis High School graduate and baseball standout Mark Loretta donned the uniform of the L.A. Dodgers in 2009 to cap off a major league career that had so far seen him play with the Milwaukee Brewers, the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros. “This was the team I grew up watching,” he said of the Dodgers to a Valley Sun sports reporter. “I went to my first major league game at Dodger Stadium.” Hearing people in the crowd during Dodger spring training in Arizona chant “St. Francis,” the infielder responded with “Golden Knights!” (Retired after the 2009 season, today Loretta is a bench coach with the Chicago Cubs.)