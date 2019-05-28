La Cañada History: Camp Fire Grand Council convenes in Oak Grove Park for 1959 ritual

Kiwanis Club of La Cañada, together with the California Families Soap Box Derby Assn., sponsored the 10th annual Greater Los Angeles Soap Box Derby held on La Cañada’s steep slope on Foothill Boulevard known as the “Michigan Hill” that’s adjacent to the St. Francis High School campus. Racers from all over the Southland competed, with the winner of the stock division (200 pounds car and rider combined) won by 11-year-old Paradise Canyon Elementary School student John Griffith. “I couldn’t have done it without my father, who gave me non-cheating tricks that pretty much helped me with every race,” the victorious youngster said.