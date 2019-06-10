La Cañada History: Kansas sixth-grader wins NASA rover-naming contest, visits JPL

Out of approximately 9,000 entries in a NASA contest to name a Mars rover the essay written by then 11-year-old Clara Ma, a sixth-grade student at Sunflower Elementary School in Lenexa, Kansas was named the winner. The Mars rover built and managed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, expected to launch in October 2011 would henceforth be known as “Curiosity.” Clara visited the La Cañada Flintridge lab in late spring 2009 and was invited to sign her name directly onto the rover while it was being assembled. Three years later, she was back in town to celebrate its successful landing on the red planet.