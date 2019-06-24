La Cañada History: 10 years ago this week, LCUSD celebrates passage of 5-year parcel tax to bring in $900,000 a year

Ten Years Ago
Voters within the La Cañada Unified School District boundaries approved a five-year, $150 parcel tax that was expected to generate about $900,000 annually for the public school system. It was the first time in five attempts to pass such a tax, as an effort in 1985, two tries in 1999 and another in 2004 failed to garner voter approval.
Twenty Years Ago
Rep. James Rogan, whose 27th Congressional District included La Cañada Flintridge, secured passage of an amendment that would prohibit federal funding for the then-proposed completion of the Long Beach (710) Freeway.
Thirty Years Ago
The La Cañada Flintridge City Council approved a tentative 1989-90 budget of $5.2 million that included a 5% wage hike for the city’s nine-member staff.
Forty Years Ago
In an effort foreshadowing today’s Sagebrush territory battle to be included in La Cañada Unified School District, a petition signed by 591 residents of the same western La Cañada neighborhood was filed in mid-1979 with the Los Angeles County School Office, requesting the transfer of their area from Glendale’s public school system to La Cañada’s.
Fifty Years Ago
Dr. Gary Demarest, minister of La Cañada Presbyterian Church, was appointed to serve on a state morals committee by then Gov. Ronald Reagan. The 10-member committee, led by Reagan’s personal pastor, Don Moomaw, was charged with advising instructors on how to coach morals to schoolchildren.
Sixty Years Ago
Leslie C. Tupper, who had been reelected to a second term on the La Cañada school board, was voted president of the board for the 1959-60 school year. Tupper is remembered today through the annual Les Tupper Awards presented by the La Cañada Flintridge Coordinating Council.
Compiled from the Valley Sun archives by Carol Cormaci.