La Cañada History: Huge pit emerges in heart of town as work on 210 Freeway gets underway

A bill authored by then-Assemblyman Anthony Portantino seeking to ban trucks on State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway) between Big Pines Highway and the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge was unanimously approved by the state Senate Appropriations Committee and was next headed to the Senate floor for approval. The action came on the heels of a Caltrans announcement it had extended for 30 days a previously established 90-day moratorium banning trucks on the route. The ban had been implemented April 6, 2009, five days after a runaway big rig crashed at the intersection of Angeles Crest and Foothill Boulevard, killing two and injuring several others.