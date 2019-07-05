La Cañada History: A new post office opens in July 1959 on Foothill at Vineta Avenue

Three different brush fires blazed in La Cañada and La Crescenta on Sunday, July 16, 1989, all ignited within the space of one hour and all believed to have been intentionally set. The La Cañada fires started on Corona Drive at Highland Avenue and on Angeles Crest Highway at Harter Lane. The La Crescenta fire started at the intersection of La Crescenta and Henrietta avenues. This was within the same period (1984-1999) that John Orr, a fire captain and arson investigator for the Glendale Fire Department later convicted as a serial arsonist and murderer, was working in the Foothills. Today 70, Orr is serving a term of life in prison.