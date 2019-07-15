La Cañada History: Pro golfer Jerry Barber wins SoCal PGA match play championship

Ten Years Ago
Four months after the April 1, 2009 horrific fatal crash at the intersection of Angeles Crest and Foothill Boulevard, Foothill Bookstore & Coffeehouse was putting together the pieces of its battered building and preparing for a grand reopening on Aug. 1 of that year. The runaway big rig that crashed through the front of the store destroyed about 50% of the books in the building. Meanwhile, plans were still moving forward for a new location, set to break ground in coming weeks just a few doors west at the corner of Foothill and Chevy Chase.
Twenty Years Ago
Fullmer Chapman, poised to retire after more than a decade as public works director for the city of La Cañada Flintridge was feted — and roasted — at a luncheon held at the LCF Country Club. Emcee for the event was then-City Manager Jerry Fulwood.
Thirty Years Ago
A deputy assigned to the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’’s Station was hospitalized with numerous injuries after a patrol car he was driving was struck and totaled by a hit-and-run driver at the corner of Angeles Crest Highway and Starlight Crest Drive.
Forty Years Ago
Increased lewd-writing activity on and near what was known locally as the Berkshire Avenue Rock (since fenced off and covered with plant material) angered the LCF City Council, which promised prosecution against anyone caught in the act. “Normal” graffiti on the rock (such as “LCHS rules” or “Go Spartans”) located on the north side of Berkshire east of Woodleigh Lane, was still allowed at that time.
Fifty Years Ago
George Jundt of La Cañada sold his Jundt’s Pharmacy in Plaza de La Cañada to the Niemerow family, who then also operated Cal Oaks Pharmacy in Pasadena and Huntington Pharmacy in Sierra Madre.
Sixty Years Ago
La Cañada resident Jerry Barber, then 43, in the summer of 1959 captured the Southern California PGA match play championship with a 12-under-par performance on the final round. Two years later, having won the 1961 PGA championship, he unseated Arnold Palmer as PGA Player of the Year. The Vineta Avenue resident and his wife, Lucile, were the parents of five children: Tom, Nancy, Sandy, Sally and Roger.
Compiled from the Valley Sun archives by Carol Cormaci.