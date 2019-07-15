La Cañada History: Pro golfer Jerry Barber wins SoCal PGA match play championship

Four months after the April 1, 2009 horrific fatal crash at the intersection of Angeles Crest and Foothill Boulevard, Foothill Bookstore & Coffeehouse was putting together the pieces of its battered building and preparing for a grand reopening on Aug. 1 of that year. The runaway big rig that crashed through the front of the store destroyed about 50% of the books in the building. Meanwhile, plans were still moving forward for a new location, set to break ground in coming weeks just a few doors west at the corner of Foothill and Chevy Chase.