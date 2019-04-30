La Cañada History: Safety task force formed to cut deadly accidents on Angeles Crest Highway

Dr. Cesar Aristeiguieta, then working for Huntington Memorial Hospital, noted the high number of Angeles Crest Highway motorcycle accident victims coming into the emergency room, including four from three separate crashes that took place within a four-hour period in February 1999. He studied the issue and discovered motorcycles were involved in 47% of the ACH accidents between 1995 and 1998. On hearing of Aristeiguieta’s study, state Sen. Jack Scott secured a $100,000 grant to fund the Corridor Safety Program that allowed for overtime costs for California Highway Patrol officers to crack down on violations and write more tickets. (Follow up: A year later it was reported there had been just two deaths during the 12-month program, down from an average of five deaths a year between 1995 and 1999; and just 32 injuries, down from an average of 66 per year.)