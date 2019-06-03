La Cañada History: Resistance shelves 1959 L.A. County proposal to sell Descanso Gardens

Ten Years Ago
A proposal to expand the Ralphs Fresh Fare market at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Gould Avenue by 12,000 square feet received the June 2009 approval of the La Cañada Flintridge Planning Commission.
Twenty Years Ago
La Cañada High School’s all-school musical, a production of “Mame” directed by Gale Caswell, was wowing the crowds who were drawn to its five performances.
Thirty Years Ago
The Crescenta Cañada Flintridge Board of Realtors transformed the La Cañada Youth House-Community Center garden areas by planting a variety of annuals and perennials, as well as by installing park benches.
Forty Years Ago
The mercury rose to a record-breaking high of 109 degrees in La Cañada on June 11, 1979.
Fifty Years Ago
The state of California in 1969 designated Church of the Lighted Window (today known as La Cañada Congregational Church) as a registered historical landmark. The Native Daughters of the Golden West presented the church with a bronze plaque to commemorate the occasion.
Sixty Years Ago
A proposal by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to sell Descanso Gardens was dropped, largely due to a report written by the county’s chief administrative officer Lindon Hollinger, who found there had been record-breaking attendance at the venue between February and May 1959. His report, coupled with resistance from horticultural and conservation groups, persuaded the supervisors to abandon the idea.
