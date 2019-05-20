La Cañada History: 5 La Cañada men among those who perish in May 25, 1979 crash of American Airlines Flight 191

People from around the Foothills were celebrating the life of longtime La Crescenta resident C. Stanley “Ormly Gumfudgin” Locke, who passed away at the age of 86 on May 15, 2009. Head of the employees’ recreation department at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory for several years, Gumfudgin, who went by his adopted nickname, had been a comedian, entertainer and official historian of the International Chili Society.