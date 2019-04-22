La Cañada History: 71 guns, including 5 assault weapons, turned in at CV Sheriff’s Station

Ten Years Ago
Seventy-one guns, including five assault weapons, were turned over by their owners to personnel at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station during the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s spring 2009 Gifts for Guns program. The guns were traded in for gift cards to be used at local businesses.
Twenty Years Ago
Although matters were touch-and-go for about a week, Molly, a 10-year-old Scottish terrier belonging to Barbara and Gene Christiansen of Mariner Views Lane survived a rattlesnake bite to her face received while she was exploring the family’s garden. For a time, Molly was the unofficial mascot of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce, where Barbara Christiansen served as executive director.
Thirty Years Ago
In a 36-hole match, La Cañada resident David Sheff dethroned Bob Veeh as Oakmont Country Club’s men’s champion in the spring of 1989. Three years earlier, Sheff won the 87th Southern California Golf Assn.’s Amateur Championship, held at Hillcrest Country Club.
Forty Years Ago
The La Cañada Flintridge Planning Commission approved a major renovation of the Jack-in-the-Box restaurant on Foothill Boulevard. The work included enclosing two former outside eating areas to create indoor dining.
Fifty Years Ago
Alerted by a La Cañada Girl Scout leader, sheriff’s deputies caught an alleged counterfeiter in Oak Grove Park (today known as Hahamongna Watershed Park) burning piles of counterfeit $10 and $20 bills totaling $136,000. Twenty-five offset printing plates containing charred pieces of money were among the evidence collected at the scene.
Sixty Years Ago
Carrying on an old-fashioned rite of spring tradition, La Cañada youths were readying to surprise neighbors on May 1, 1959 with May Day baskets filled with flowers.
Compiled from the Valley Sun archives by Carol Cormaci