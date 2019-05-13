La Cañada History: Wizard of Westwood guest speaker at 1969 Crescenta-Cañada YMCA prayer breakfast

Descanso Gardens announced that ground would be broken in June 2009 for an environmentally friendly art gallery near its Boddy House. The Sturt Haaga Gallery of Arts, with an estimated cost of $2.1 million, was being funded entirely by a gift from La Cañadans Heather Sturt Haaga and Paul Haaga Jr. It was reported by Descanso to be the largest single donation it had received in its then-50-year history.