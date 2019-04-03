La Cañada parcel tax exemption forms available; deadline to file is June 27

La Cañada Unified School District officials remind property owners within the district’s boundaries who want to submit a senior citizen or contiguous parcel exemption form for the 2019 tax year that they have until June 27 to do so.
In a news release issued last week, the district announced that exemption forms can be found in the LCUSD Fiscal Services Office, 4490 Cornishon Ave., La Cañada. Alternatively, they can be downloaded at lcusd.net.
Those eligible for the exemptions who in recent years filed the exemption form do not need to repeat the process, officials say. This reminder is only for seniors and other qualifying property owners who have not previously sought exemption from the LCUSD parcel tax but wish to this year.
In 2014, 68.12% of the district voters approved the seven-year $450 parcel tax, Measure LC. It was estimated the tax would raise up to $2.7 million for LCUSD schools.
For more information about the parcel tax exemption, call Sandy Miller at (818) 952-8390.