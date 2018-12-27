Countdown is on for ‘Tree Frog Night’

Volunteers with the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Float Assn. are wrapping up their Rose Parade float entry, “Tree Frog Night,” with a flurry of excitement.
LCFTRA treasurer Pam Wiedenbeck said Wednesday they have ample helping hands scheduled to decorate the float, right up to the time it travels to Pasadena on New Year’s Eve. But if anyone wants to drop by to assist, it’s possible work will be found for them to do.
Wiedenbeck said onlookers are welcome to watch the flowers and other plant materials placed on “Tree Frog Night,” as long as they stay outside of the barricades set up at the site, a parking lot at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Hampton Road.
To help raise funds for the annual effort there are souvenirs for sale at the location, including patches, hats, cups, shirts and other items.
Found Wednesday putting pink-dyed rice on what will be a large lotus flower featured on the float, Violet Kommers, 12 of Oak Park, Calif., said she’s long had an interest in decorating a float. “It’s really fun,” she said.
Sara Wickersham, this year’s decoration co-chair, said once completed, the float will head to the parade route about 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. It will first travel east on Foothill to Oak Grove, then south toward Pasadena.
“We are expecting good weather,” Wickersham said. “We’d like it to be a little bit colder because it’s good for the flowers.”
According to a long-range forecast on weather.com, the daytime high on New Year’s Day is expected to be in the 60s, with mostly sunny skies overhead.
In addition to rooting for the La Cañada float Jan. 1, locals can look for a smile and wave from the two young La Cañadans who are serving on the Tournament of Roses Royal Court, princesses Helen Rossi, a senior at Flintridge Prep, and La Cañada High senior Rucha Kadam.