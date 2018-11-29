LCUSD keeps its mind on its money, reviewing interim budget, mulling funding commitments

- Approved an addendum to LCUSD’s contract with Compass Group USA’s Chartwells division for the provision of school lunches, acknowledging an increase in the billable meal cost from $2.005 to $2.055. The district entered a five-year contract in June 2015 and approved a third annual renewal in June. The increase will not be passed onto students, who currently pay $3.75 at elementary schools and $4.50 at the high school, but adjustments may have to be considered in the future, Evans said. Last year LCUSD sold 690 lunches per day for an annual total of about 125,000. This year, the daily average is nearer 800. For every $3 sold by Chartwells, the district pays $2.