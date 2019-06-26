La Cañada Unified to study feasibility of extending parcel tax beyond 2021 sunset

Recognized the future plans of 344 recent La Cañada High School graduates who, according to Board President Brent Kuszyk, will attend colleges in 27 states and six countries, including France, China, Korean and Australia. Some 75% will attend four-year universities, while 21% have plans to attend two-year colleges with about half of all grads opting to study in California. Kuszyk thanked teachers and counselors for their contributions, adding. “It really does take a village.”