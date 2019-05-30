La Cañada Unified approves $1.34M in salary increases for teachers, administrators

La Cañada Unified School District approved Tuesday an agreement with its teachers union, agreeing to pay a 2.75% salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2018 and implementing a revised salary schedule that will take effect this July 1.
Under the new agreement reached between the district and the La Cañada Teachers Assn. (LCTA), certificated employees will also receive a 2.5% increase on July 1 of this year and continuing through the life of the contract, which ends June 20, 2022.
The cost of the retroactive pay raises amounts to roughly $600,000 in salary and benefits, according to district figures, while the salary schedule increase set to take effect this summer will cost an additional $560,000.
To bring administrator and district cabinet member salaries in line with the new teacher increases, the school board also approved similar raises for members of its Confidential, Managerial, Supervisory and Administrative Assn. (CMSA) employee group.
Associate Supt. Mark Evans, himself a member of CMSA, estimated the cost of the group’s retroactive salary increase at $95,000, while the 2.5% raise through 2020 would cost an additional $87,000. Those two contract agreements will bring the district’s annual salary expenditures for its 440 LCTA and CMSA employees to more than $29.5 million by next school year.
Evans said Tuesday the district has also reached a tentative agreement with its Classified School Employees Assn. (CSEA) union calling for a 2.5% pay increase effective July 1. That agreement has to be ratified by CSEA employees in a vote this week, and will likely be brought back to the board for a vote on June 18, he said.