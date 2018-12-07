LCHS Principal McFeat promoted to district-level job in switch that returns Cartnal to campus

After several years helming La Cañada High School, Principal Ian McFeat will assume a new role — executive director of student services for La Cañada Unified School District — while Jim Cartnal, the educator currently in that role, moves to the position of interim principal.
LCUSD Supt. Wendy Sinnette announced the move in a press release Friday afternoon, in which she credited McFeat’s contributions to the district.
In addition to introducing the Teachers Development Group, which focuses on best practices in math instruction, Sinnette said the LCHS principal was an integral part in creating the JPL Space Academy, which offers high schoolers an opportunity to design, build and test homemade “rocket launchers” on the La Cañada campus.
“Working collaboratively with parents and community members, Mr. McFeat improved the physical environment to support student learning and well-being,” Sinnette said in the release. “We look forward to his continued success in supporting students, staff and families.”
In June 2017, Cartnal was promoted to the district-level position of executive director of pupil and personnel programs and services for a one-year contract at a salary level of $132,065. Prior to that, he served as a La Cañada High School assistant principal.
Sinnette’s release did not state when the personnel switch would take effect, but mentioned the move comes as LCUSD considers the best configuration of its administrative personnel.
“The appointment is part of ongoing districtwide efforts to reorganize administrative positions in order to maximize efficiencies and ensure optimal services to all stakeholders,” the superintendent said.