LCHS senior Will Chant crowned ‘Mr. La Cañada’ in male beauty pageant

A group of male La Cañada High School students woke up Saturday entertaining hopes the day would end in a crowning victory, but only one of them — senior Will Chant — would actually be named “Mr. La Cañada.”
The school’s annual male beauty pageant, organized by members of the LCHS Associated Student Body, pitted students against one another in an amicable contest based on wits and talent. Other contestants included: Cameron Carey, Christian Chung, Hakop Sinanian, Owen Serricchio, Johhny Vasily, Trevar Bambanian, Zach Feehan, Stefan Markarian and Kyle Lee.
Each student wore a sash bearing a personal attribute (Mr. Kindness, Mr. Intellect and Mr. Flirt among them) but ultimately Chant, aka Mr. Entertainment, was crowned champion.
The Mr. La Cañada competition began in 2014 as part of an effort to raise money for pediatric cancer research through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Since then, the fundraiser has generated thousands of dollars in support of a variety of local charitable organizations.
Proceeds from this year’s contest will benefit A Sense of Home, a Sherman Oaks nonprofit that helps youth who’ve aged out of the foster care system and are moving into their first-ever homes by providing donated furniture and home goods.
On Tuesday, LCHS student and student board representative Andrew Kwon reported ASB had raised more than $1,000 in donations for the organization.