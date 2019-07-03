La Cañada officials assure plans for July 6 for-profit pool party have been popped

City officials assured La Cañada residents Tuesday the sheriff’s department and city prosecutor are making preparations to ensure a for-profit pool party advertised online as taking place at an undisclosed residence on July 6 does not occur.
A similar party on June 15 brought hundreds of young people to a home at 4465 Gould Ave. The property owner later said it was being illegally occupied by squatters at the time.
Several residents in the neighborhood lodged complaints with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station and brought concerns of noise, littering and the behavior of scantily clad attendants to a June 18 meeting of the City Council. They asked officials to take actions to thwart another party being advertised for this Saturday.
City Manager Mark Alexander told the council at their regular meeting Tuesday night that La Cañada’s code enforcement officer and city prosecutor have been working alongside sheriff’s officials to communicate to party organizers and the Gould Avenue homeowner that a repeat performance of the June 15 antics will not be tolerated.
“We’re being told that the event promoter has called off the party,” Alexander said. “I also understand all of the online locations where you could actually purchase or acquire tickets to the event have been taken down, and that refunds have been issued.
“Every indication is that there’s not going to be a party [in La Cañada Flintridge] on July 6,” he said.
Meanwhile, the city prosecutor filed a legal injunction compelling any for-profit party organizers to refrain from doing so inside city limits. A hearing was scheduled to take place Wednesday.
Alexander said the individual thought to have been occupying the residence when the party was held was ordered by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to vacate the property so that the homeowner could move in.
According to LASD Sgt. Alan Chu, when he and members of the department’s levy crew went to the home at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to serve that lock-out order, they found the property vacant and it appeared the individuals “had packed up and left.”
At Tuesday’s council meeting Mayor Len Pieroni asked the city manager, “Do we have a plan for sheriff’s support for whatever we might need in case it does happen there [on July 6], or if there’s another one somewhere else?”
Alexander said Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have drafted a response plan and would be on alert in the days leading up to July 6. All websites advertising and selling tickets to the second party were disconnected Wednesday.