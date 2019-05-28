Diplomas, awards handed out Saturday at St. Francis High’s 70th annual graduation

With family members and faculty cheering them on, the 143-member St. Francis High School Class of 2019 gathered on campus Saturday morning for the La Cañada private school’s 70th annual commencement exercises.
Graduating seniors Gregory Grigorian and Marc Morreale served as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. Leading the national anthem was Aedan Molina, while Senior Class President Marcus Taylor welcomed the crowd.
St. Francis officials taking part in the ceremony included Fr. Tony Marti, OFM Cap., president of the school; Thomas Moran, principal and Mark Heydorff, a member of the Class of 1970 who is chairman of the school’s board of directors.
Numerous awards were announced during the event, including certificates of distinction, Capuchin Medals for Excellence and other assorted achievements.
“St. Francis would like to congratulate all 143 graduates and wish them success and happiness as they journey onward toward lives of purpose marked by service to others,” stated a news release issued by school officials Saturday immediately following the ceremony.
As of Saturday, students from the St. Francis Class of 2019 had accumulated between them nearly 400 scholarships and other awards to colleges and universities, representing $14,862,887, according to the school’s news release.