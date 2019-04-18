Doors open Sunday for 2019 Showcase House for the Arts, hosted by Descanso Gardens

On Sunday morning the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts will open in the Boddy House in Descanso Gardens, built in 1938 for Descanso founder and newspaperman Elias Manchester Boddy and his wife Berenice.
The historic 22-room, 12,000 square-foot mansion was previously featured as a Showcase House in 2007, when it was restored and rehabilitated.
“We are excited to be working with Showcase House of Design for the second time,” said Juliann Rooke, executive director of Descanso Gardens. “We hope everyone enjoys the transformation of the Boddy House.”
In its 55th year, Showcase House is one of the oldest, largest and most successful house and garden tours in the country. It is expected that before the event comes to a close on May 19, approximately 25,000 guests will come to see the house that has been reimagined by 26 interior and exterior designers.
Proceeds from the event benefit arts and music programs throughout Southern California
Barbara Damerel, benefit chair for the Showcase House, said her organization is “thrilled” to have the opportunity to take on the Boddy mansion for its fundraising project again this year.
“It’s such a wonderful opportunity for our guests because not only can they tour this year’s Showcase House, but they also get to see the rest of Descanso Gardens,” Damerel said.
Foothills area designers and artists participating in this year’s Showcase House are Maria Videla-Juniel of the Art of Room Design, who has created the Lady’s Hideaway; Roxanne Spear of Greenlink Landscaping, who has created the Knit Knot Garden, and Mouna Steward of RA Designs, who has designed the Welcome Garden.
FYI
Tickets for the Showcase House are $35 to $50. The ticket price includes free parking at the shuttle service, as the Descanso parking lot is not available to Showcase House ticket holders. Hours are Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are no house tours on Mondays, but shops are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Twenty-nine vendors and “pop-up shops” are on the property. Dining is available at the Camellia Cocktail Lounge and Maple Restaurant onsite. For more home tour information go to Pasadenashowcase.org.