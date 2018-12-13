Recent storms create winter wonderland in northern portions of Angeles National Forest

La Cañadans set on a ski weekend may still have to look to mountain resorts like Big Bear and Mammoth for satisfaction, but after last week brought a few inches of rain to Foothill communities, there’s finally snow in Angeles National Forest.
On Friday, Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s deputies patrolling near Angeles Crest Highway’s Mile Marker 54 posted photos of snowy conditions and icy roads on Facebook, advising travelers to use caution and keep chains handy.
Daytrippers took advantage of the situation, driving up Angeles Crest to points like Buckhorn Campground, where they engaged in some homemade snow play.
Owners of Mt. Waterman Ski Lifts reported between 12 and 18 inches of snow had fallen, creating a good foundation but still short of the 2 feet of heavy snow required for lifts to open. For updates on ski conditions, call the Mt. Waterman snow phone at (818) 790-2002.