In the Spotlight: La Cañada attorney wins award for excellence from California Lawyers Assn.

La Cañada Flintridge resident Norma J. Williams, whose work as an attorney specializes in commercial real estate law, was honored this month by the California Lawyers Assn.
Williams on June 14 was given the 2019 Excellence in Practice Award in the Solo and Small Firm Section of the association, which reports that approximately 70% of California attorneys practice alone or in small firms.
The award was presented during a professional summit held at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach.
She was singled out for the achievement not only her leadership qualities, including maintaining her downtown Los Angeles practice, Williams & Associates, but also for her legal writing, regular participation as a speaker for educational programs, her state chairmanship of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys and other activities, according to to the association.
Williams earned her juris doctor degree in 1977 from Boalt Hall at the University of California, Berkeley and was admitted to the State Bar of California that same year. She is a 1974 magna cum laude graduate of Wesleyan University where she was a Phi Beta Kappa.