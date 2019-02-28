Tree trimming guidelines in Edison wildfire plan may go too far, arborist says

In the past, branches were trimmed back to a 4-foot radius around trees, with fast-growing species receiving at least 6 more feet of pruning, Guzman said. But since the CPUC passed a new regulation in December 2017 recommending a 12-foot clearance for all vegetation in high-fire-risk areas — even when lines are covered or insulated — the particular species of a tree no longer factors into the pruning.