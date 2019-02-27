Woman allegedly tries to run over Ralphs employees while fleeing from the store

A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday morning after she allegedly tried to run over supermarket employees in La Cañada Flintridge with her car.
The 31-year-old woman, whose identity was not made public, was in the Ralphs at 521 Foothill Blvd. around 10:13 a.m. when she allegedly began to throw multiple items onto the floor before running out of the store and getting into her vehicle, according to a spokesman at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. Employees followed her out to the parking lot in an attempt to get her license plate number.
Sgt. Don Knight said the woman “appeared to deliberately drive into the direction of the employees,” but no one was injured.
Deputies were able to pull the woman over on the 2 Freeway south of Foothill Boulevard where she initially refused to leave her vehicle. She eventually surrendered without further incident after 45 minutes.
The incident remains under investigation.