Woman allegedly tries to run over Ralphs employees while fleeing from the store

The 31-year-old woman, whose identity was not made public, was in the Ralphs at 521 Foothill Blvd. around 10:13 a.m. when she allegedly began to throw multiple items onto the floor before running out of the store and getting into her vehicle, according to a spokesman at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. Employees followed her out to the parking lot in an attempt to get her license plate number.