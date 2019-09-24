Letter to the Editor: News story should have countered Papadopoulos’ claims

Re: “Speaker decries ‘deep state,’ swamp,” Sept. 19. I found your coverage of George Papadopoulos’ speech to be deeply troubling in that the story did not point out the many charges and convictions against members of the Trump campaign that resulted from the Mueller investigation, disproving Papadopoulos’ contention that there were no contacts with Russians. (He was convicted of lying about his contacts with Russians.)

He certainly has the right to make his unsubstantiated claims that the American intelligence community — that has served presidents of both parties for more than 100 years — is somehow working against Trump, but a newspaper needs to balance outrageous claims with the facts. Otherwise, it serves no better service than Facebook or Twitter.

Doug List

Glendale

