The Focused Student: Teaching children about diversity and social justice

Many have observed that children, and teenagers in particular, will behave as a group in ways that none of them individually would pursue. Fearful of being cast out from the tribe, they go along even when they know that a given behavior is wrong, inappropriate, dangerous or hurtful to others. I’ve seen far too many lives of “good” kids altered forever simply because they went along in order to belong, only to be involved in an action that resulted in injury, legal problems or even death.