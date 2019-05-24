The Focused Student: How many ways are there to learn? Summer programs abound

Online summer school. Courses vary, from those that just provide a list of things to do and submit, to those with video instructions and online group projects with specific deadlines. Many private high schools (Charter Oak Christian, for example) and colleges offer accredited online courses accepted by most colleges and universities. In fact, the University of California has an entire system of application for approval of online high school courses. This is an excellent way for students who are absolutely crunched for time or in and out of the area for the summer. The student must be disciplined enough to follow up on assignments and be online at the time of instruction.