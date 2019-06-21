The Focused Student: Education beyond the college years

Today, post-school education offers a wealth of opportunities in a variety of formats and fulfills a variety of purposes. Some people acquire additional education to advance in their professional lives. Others take courses they didn’t have time to explore in high school or college, while still others try new hobbies or sports via adult education offerings. Some seek specific certifications required to try a new field or move up in the field they’re in, while many opt to learn a new language. You can take courses to master what you think you are bad at or become better at what you already do well.