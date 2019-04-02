Traveler in sheep’s clothing wins out

This exchange came back to me last week as I traveled through Europe and remembered the last time I changed planes in Frankfurt on my way to talk to the media in Russia about organ donation — a subject that, improbably, has become my life’s work. As usual I had crammed all my belongings into one backpack to avoid checking anything, a load more fit for a camel than a compact man. One of the straps was longer than the other and the whole lumpy mess kept slipping off my shoulder.