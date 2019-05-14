Letters to the Editor: La Cañada should enact a minimum wage law

I was there representing a struggling single mom of two children, who lost a husband and father to cancer. She earns minimum wage working in La Cañada Flintridge and must choose each month between using her wages to pay rent or feed her family. She earns less than $1,600 a month, yet her small one-bedroom apartment rent plus utilities total $1,550. This leaves nothing for food, transportation or even a bar of soap. She supplements her income by going out after her long workday to collect recycling which, on a good week, may just give her another $30.