Mailbag: Drumming up some excitement for LCHS event

On Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m., the La Cañada High School 7/8 Winter Drumline, 9-12 Winter Drumline and Winter Guard will perform their shows in the school’s South Gym.
The 9-12 Winter Drumline’s show is themed “The Other Side of Fear.” They will be competing on Friday in the Southern California Percussion Alliance (SCPA) Championship prelims at the Coussoulis Arena at Cal State San Bernardino.
The Winter Guard’s show is “Our Secret Speakeasy … Keeping the Tradition a Secret.” They will be competing over spring break at the Winter Guard International (WGI) World Championships in Dayton, Ohio.
Admission to Thursday night’s event is free. Please invite everyone you know! This is our only “home” performance and these students have really worked hard to put these shows together. Many folks have no idea what a Winter Guard or Winter Drumline show is. This is your opportunity to find out!
Hope to see you there!
Michele Wilcox
La Cañada Flintridge
The writer is vice president, communications, for the LCHS Music Parents Assn.