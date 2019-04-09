Mailbag: Scholarship Foundation president reminds all that applications are still being accepted

CSF’s unique mission is in the type of students we seek to award scholarships: We believe success is not measured simply by GPA; we believe that successful people work hard, persevere and then succeed on determination and willpower. CSF is also unique in that recipients may reapply and requalify for the next three years of their education. Any student with a 3.0 GPA intending to attend a junior college, a four-year college or university, or a trade tech, is encouraged to apply.