Mailbag: Scholarship Foundation president reminds all that applications are still being accepted

The Community Scholarship Foundation of La Cañada Flintridge is accepting applications from qualifying students from La Cañada High School, Flintridge Preparatory, Sacred Heart Academy, Hillside School and Learning Center, St. Francis High School and Crescenta Valley High School. The application due date has been extended to April 17.
CSF’s unique mission is in the type of students we seek to award scholarships: We believe success is not measured simply by GPA; we believe that successful people work hard, persevere and then succeed on determination and willpower. CSF is also unique in that recipients may reapply and requalify for the next three years of their education. Any student with a 3.0 GPA intending to attend a junior college, a four-year college or university, or a trade tech, is encouraged to apply.
One of the greatest joys of being associated with CSF is to see the look on the faces of our unsuspecting recipients when their name is called out to receive a scholarship on stage on senior awards night.
Lastly, I want to thank the many community members and businesses and past CSF members for their continued support over the past 55 years. Without you, CSF would not be able to award scholarships which in turn provide quality citizens to our community and many other communities.
The application is available in the counseling office of their high school or online at csflacanada.org. For additional information or questions, contact Rose Linda Gonzales by emailing her at scholarships@csflacanada.org. For additional information regarding membership or donations, please contact president@csflacanada.org.
Karen Mathison
La Cañada Flintridge
The writer is president of the Community Scholarship Foundation of La Cañada Flintridge.