Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Rescuing orphaned Montagnard girl kindles spirit of Christmas

“23 December 1970 — the day began after midnight. We were inserted north of Quang Tri, close to the Laotian border. Our mission: to establish a radio-relay site between the enemy and us. Shortly before dawn, we reached the perimeter of the village. We were expected … a battle ensued … we prevailed. We entered the village and found it abandoned except for one. She couldn’t be more than 3. I’d say she was closer to 2. She was hungry, unclothed, and gave us a big smile when we came into view.”