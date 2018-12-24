Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Considering a New Year’s resolution

What then is the profound meaning of New Year’s resolutions? Every resolution we make implies that we are in control of ourselves and that we are not victims fated by circumstance. Instead, we can make choices to change our lives, which lie in own hands. Making resolutions is a resolve that we want to change something about our experience. Thus, we make resolutions that are founded in purpose, accomplishment and values. A more meaningful future is the essence of the new year, and the resolution makes experiencing meaning possible. This is the meaning of New Year’s Day and why it is essential to so many people throughout the world.