Thoughts from Dr. Joe: He’s a fan of the La Cañada Juniors — not to mention their party leftovers

Women’s clubs that began evolving in the mid-19th century were a result of the Progressive era. At the time there was a groundswell of women shouldering the burden of initiating social, economic, political and cultural reform. Under the umbrella of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, they addressed many shortcomings in the communities, cities, and towns of a burgeoning America. The California Federation of Women’s Clubs, organized in 1900, has more than 500 general clubs with a membership of about 40,000. The Junior membership level of the state federation was established in Redlands, in 1913.